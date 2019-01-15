Oman, South Korea discuss means to boost trade, investment cooperation

Petrochemical industries, solar and wind energy systems and smart cities were among the sectors discussed when Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry met his South Koran counterpart Kim Hyun-chong. – ONA

Sharelines

Muscat: Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry met in his office yesterday with Kim Hyun-chong, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, Republic of Korea, and his accompanying delegation.



The meeting discussed aspects of promoting cooperation and enhancing relations between the two friendly countries in the field of commercial exchange, investment and petrochemical industries, as well as solar and wind energy systems, besides smart cities and their applications in industrial and economic zones.The two sides also discussed cooperation in the field of encouraging and supporting SMEs and benefiting from the Korean experience in the field, particularly in the area of food processing and canning.The meeting was attended by Eng. Ahmed bin Hassan al-Dheeb, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, a number of officials from the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), the Public Authority for SMEs Development (Riyada) and Al Raffd Fund.