Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia imposes curfew
March 23, 2020 | 1:45 PM
by Times News Service
Riyadh. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
 
Muscat: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has imposed a curfew from 7 pm until 6 am daily.

According to the Oman News Agency: "King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a curfew order to limit the spread of COVID-19 from 7 pm until 6 am."




