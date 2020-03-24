Cambridge International cancels May, June examinations

Muscat: Exams that were scheduled to be held by Cambridge International in Oman and the rest of the world during May and June will now be postponed.



An official statement issued by Cambridge International said: “The situation with the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. In recent days, many more countries have decided to extend school closures into May and June, making it impossible for many of our schools to hold examinations.



“We have been consulting closely with our global community of schools, who need as much certainty as possible at an uncertain time. Our priority is to protect the safety Cambridge International has cancelled all examinations in Oman, scheduled to be held in May and June this year.



“We have been consulting closely with our global community of schools, who need as much certainty as possible at an uncertain time,” added the organisation. “Our priority is to protect the safety and well-being of our students and teachers, ensure fairness for all our students and support them in continuing with their education.”

“Today, therefore, we have taken the difficult decision not to run our international examinations in the May/June 2020 series in any country,” they said. “This includes Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge O Level, Cambridge International AS & A Level, Cambridge AICE Diploma and Cambridge Pre-U,” theOfficials at Cambridge International also said they would be working with schools to assess students’ achievements using the best available evidence, and provide guidance to schools on how students could receive those grades.“We recognise that students have been working very hard towards these exams. Students will receive a grade and a certificate from Cambridge International, given the knowledge and skills they have acquired in their programmes of study. This will ensure students do not face disadvantage as a result of these extraordinary circumstances,” they said.An update for schools will be provided on Thursday, March 26, and as regularly as possible after that.