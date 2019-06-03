https://d5nxst8fruw4z.cloudfront.net/atrk.gif?account=pUuXo1IWhd10Ug
British Airways lands in Pakistan after 11 years
June 3, 2019 | 2:15 PM
by Agencies
Lahore: British Airways has resumed flights to Pakistan over a decade after they were suspending in the wake of a truck bombing of a hotel in the capital, which killed dozens.

The first flight arrived at the Islamabad International Airport on Monday morning from Heathrow, London with 240 passengers on board, Radio Pakistan reported.

Flights three times a week between London and Islamabad began Monday, just ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.




