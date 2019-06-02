US now demanding social media accounts for visa applications

Washington: The Trump administration has implemented a new policy requiring most visa applicants provide their social media details, according to international media citing US State Department officials.



First reported by The Hill, the rules stipulate that visa applicants including those temporarily visiting the country to detail their social media information. They can declare that they do not use social media. Lying, however, could result in "serious immigration consequences" according to The Hill.



“This is a critical step forward in establishing enhanced vetting of foreign nationals seeking entry into the United States," the official told Hill.TV. "As we’ve seen around the world in recent years, social media can be a major forum for terrorist sentiment and activity. This will be a vital tool to screen out terrorists, public safety threats, and other dangerous individuals from gaining immigration benefits and setting foot on US soil."



The changes were first announced last year as part of new vetting measures.

US President Donald Trump announced a new immigration plan in May to cut down on illegal immigration, fully secure the country's borders, and "modernise" its immigration system.