Oman resumes National Immunisation Campaign against COVID-19

By: ONA

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday resumed the National Immunization Campaign against COVID-19 for the target categories (18 years and above).

On Sunday, vaccination centers in all governorates of the Sultanate witnessed a good turnout from the target groups.

The Ministry of Health emphasized the importance of booking an appointment through the website https://covid19.moh.gov.om or through Tarassud Plus application before heading to government vaccination centres in various governorates of the Sultanate to ensure a safe and smooth vaccination process.