https://d5nxst8fruw4z.cloudfront.net/atrk.gif?account=pUuXo1IWhd10Ug
logo
Oman
Saudi Arabia interior minister arrives in Oman
January 14, 2018 | 5:29 PM
by ONA
Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, receives Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef Al Saud, Minister of Interior in Saudi Arabia. -ONA
 
Sharelines
Saudi interior minister arrives in Oman
#Saudi interior minister arrives in #Oman

Muscat: Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef Al Saud, Minister of Interior in Saudi Arabia and his accompanying delegation arrived on a two-day visit to the Sultanate during which he will meet with senior officials in the Sultanate.

The Saudi guest and his accompanying delegation were received by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, officials from the ministry and the Royal Oman Police (ROP).


Recommended For You
Bank Nizwa - Ladies Banking Roadshow. Photo supplied
Banking for women in Oman made easier
The ceremony was held under the patronage of Mohammed bin Nasser Al Rasbi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence. Photo-ONA
Oman's National Defence College marks 5th anniversary
Spread over more than 65,000 square metres, the world-class Hawana Aqua Park can accommodate up to 500 people. Photo-Supplied
Salalah's first water park Hawana Aqua Park to open today
The Russian ambassador said that his country's leadership highly esteems H.M. the Sultan and his wise policies on the regional and International levels. Photo-ONA
Sayyid Fahd receives Russian ambassador in Oman
The 2017 season witnessed a rise in the number of suppliers compared to 2016, which reached 324 suppliers and the quantity received reached more than 1,610 tonnes. Photo-ONA
More than 1,610 tonnes of Busoor dates procured by Ministry of commerce
The Education Council held its first meeting of the year under the chair of Khalid bin Hilal bin Saud Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court and Chairman of the Education Council. Photo–ONA
Oman Education Council approves law faculty in University of Dhofar
Indian Embassy in Muscat celebrates NRI Day
File photo
Muscat has been named as one of the world's most design-savvy cities
Sayyid Saud bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of State, Governor of Muscat with Princess Dina Mired Al Hussein, President of the Union for International Cancer Control. -ONA
Princess Dina Mired Al Hussein hails Oman efforts in healthcare field
STAY UPDATED
Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to know all the latest news