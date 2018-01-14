Saudi Arabia interior minister arrives in Oman

Sharelines

Muscat: Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef Al Saud, Minister of Interior in Saudi Arabia and his accompanying delegation arrived on a two-day visit to the Sultanate during which he will meet with senior officials in the Sultanate.



The Saudi guest and his accompanying delegation were received by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, officials from the ministry and the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

