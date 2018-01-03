Times of Oman
Football: Conte keen to rotate Chelsea squad against Arsenal
January 3, 2018 | 2:16 PM
by Reuters
Antonio Conte: "It is very important in my plan to involve all my players."
 
London: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has said he will continue to rotate his squad ahead of facing Arsenal in the first of three fixtures against their London rivals this month.

Winger Eden Hazard and midfielder Cesc Fabregas were rested during Chelsea's convincing 5-0 Premier League win over Stoke City on Saturday, with both replacements Danny Drinkwater and Willian scoring.

The Premier League champions can reclaim second spot in the league table with a win at Arsenal on Wednesday as Conte expects further improvement from his team heading into the second half of the season.

"When you play against Arsenal, every game is very important," Conte told reporters on Tuesday. "It is very important in my plan to involve all my players.



"We are doing a really good job in this situation because we are making many rotations but at the same time our results are positive.

"My target is to have all my players in the peak of their form, especially as there is now the second part of the season and this is the very important part because you are able to reach your target or not reach you target."

Chelsea visit the Emirates Stadium without injured duo David Luiz and Charly Musonda, but both are expected to return for Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at Norwich City.

Conte's side will also face Arsenal in a two-legged League Cup semifinal clash later this month.

