Football: South Korea beat Kyrgyzstan to advance to Asian Cup knockout stages

File photo of South Korea at the AFC. Photo used for illustrative purpose only.

Muscat: South Korea are through to the next round of the Asian Cup after beating Kyrgyzstan at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.



Centre back Kim Min Jae scored his side's first goal in the 41st minute to break down a stubborn Kyrgyz resistance and will join China as the two representatives from Group C.

Jordan have also progressed to the knockout stages of the tournament from Group B