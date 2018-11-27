Football: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Griezmann, nominated for Globe Soccer Award

Sharelines

MADRID: In what will be the tenth edition of Dubai's Globe Soccer Awards, of which the Spanish Marca newspaper is a sponsor, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann have been nominated for the best player prize.



The winner will be announced at a ceremony on January 3, 2019, in association with the 13th Dubai International Sports Conference, organised by Dubai Sports Council.



Globe Soccer's chief executive, Tommaso Bendoni, made the announcement.



"The 10th anniversary of the Globe Soccer Awards is a special milestone," he said.

"We are delighted to present Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann as the finalists in the best player category."The ex-Real Madrid forward, who won the UEFA Champions League last season, is a four-time winner of the award and has been shortlisted on eight occasions, and will be looking to win for the third consecutive year.However, he will be competing with two World Cup winners in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Atletico Madrid stars, the Marca reported.