Badr Ruwi Royals wins Badr Cricket League trophy

Muscat: Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals organized the 8th edition of Badr Cricket League (BCL), the much-awaited cricketing extravaganza, at Al Hail Cricket Ground.



11 participating teams representing group’s each centre, comprising of doctors, administrative, paramedical and allied staff were Ruwi Royals, Alkhoud Chargers, Kings XI Alkhuwair, Barka Warriors, Nizwa Sixers, Sur Stallions, Suhar Rhinos, Falaj Blasters, Suwaiq Battle Hawks, Beats of Salalah and Badr Dare Devils.



In close contest semi-finals Ruwi Royals defeated Beats of Salalah while as Suhar Rhinos defeated Barka Warriors. Sudheesh Babu (Ruwi) and Shakeer (Suhar) were declared man of the matches of respective semi-finals. Ruwi Royals and defending champions Suhar Rhinos locked horns in finals.



Batting first, Ruwi Royals scored 88 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. Batting second Suhar Rhinos could score 75 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Ruwi Royals won the match by 13 runs and Manu Sankar, captain Ruwi Royals, was declared as man of the match.

Till now Suhar Rhinos has reached five times in finals and won twice while as Ruwi Royals have reached six times and won thrice.The event came to an end with glittering award ceremony presentation attended by Abdul Latheef, Managing Director, Firasath Hassan, Executive Director, Dr. Justine Augustine, Group General Manager, Alwin George, Group Chief Finance Officer, all branch heads among others. They presented trophies and prizes to the winners, runner ups and star players of the tournament.For his outstanding performance Shakeer was awarded for best batsman, best bowler, and man of the series. Mustafa (AL Khuwair) was declared best wicket keeper.Nisanth Kumar (Ruwi) was awarded for taking the best catch in the series. Team of Badr Al Samaa Hospital, Al Khoud led by Jacob Oomen, Branch Head, was the organizer of the event and their relentless efforts made this event smooth and successful. Dr Rajan K Cheriyan was the lead commentator.Abdul Latheef, Managing Director in his speech congratulated the winners, runners-ups and all participants for being the part of this mega sporting event. He said not just Ruwi Royals but every participating team is a winner because taking up a sport makes one not just physically fit but helps develop a focused mind.Regular Sports activities and events are the integral part of team building exercises at Badr Al Samaa. Dealing with patients with empathy and care needs a peaceful mind and a peaceful mind dwells in a healthy body.Not only building health, such activities has long term impact on building leadership and teamwork traits, develop values and respect and build trust.