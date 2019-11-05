Elizabeth May steps down as Canada's Green Party leader

Sharelines

Ottawa: Elizabeth May has announced to step down as the leader of Canada's Green Party, but will stay on as the leader of the party's three-person caucus in Parliament.

"Effective today, I am no longer leader of the Green Party of Canada," May said on Monday, two weeks after the Oct. 21 federal election.

The election result reportedly disappointed Greens after the party failed to break through with the electorate. Despite winning three seats in the House of Commons, the party will hold less sway than the other opposition parties because it doesn't hold the balance of power.

The 2019 election was the party's second-best showing under May's leadership. The party achieved 6.5 percent of the national vote, marginally less than the 6.78 percent the Greens won in the 2008 campaign.

May, who has been the party leader since 2006, said she wanted to choose her own time to go. She named Jo-Ann Roberts, the deputy leader of the party, as her interim replacement.

Jo-Ann Roberts, a former journalist who ran for the Greens in Halifax in this year's election and came in third, will be the party's interim leader until a permanent one is selected.