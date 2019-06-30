Cricket World Cup 2019 - Who will be the final four?

Manchester: India’s loss to England on Sunday has got everyone guessing who the four semi-finalists for 2019’s Cricket World Cup will be.



Australia, who won the last World Cup in 2015, is the first team to confirm their spot in the semis with 14 points and 7 wins from 8 matches.



But the remaining three semi-final berths are still up for grabs.



World Cup hosts England can guarantee their place in the last four by winning against New Zealand.

with either Pakistan or Bangladesh even if they lose to England in their upcoming match, in order to qualify.

For Pakistan to qualify, they need a bit of luck and to continue their winning spree. The Sarfaraz-led team could enter the semis if they are able to win their tie against Bangladesh and hope that

England loses to New Zealand.

Fan favourites India need to win either of their upcoming games against Bangladesh or Sri Lanka to qualify for the semis.The Black Caps New Zealand need to just level points

For underdogs Bangladesh to qualify, they will have to beat both India and Pakistan in their upcoming fixtures and hope that New Zealand beats England. They will then have 11 points in the table and will then cruise into the semis.

With all this and much more at stake, one thing is for certain, the coming week will be one of a lot of high intensity, world-class cricket.