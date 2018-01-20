https://d5nxst8fruw4z.cloudfront.net/atrk.gif?account=pUuXo1IWhd10Ug
Tennis: Djokovic eases past Ramos-Vinolas
January 20, 2018 | 4:17 PM
by Reuters
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Melbourne on Saturday. Photo - Reuters
 
Tennis: Novak Djokovic eases past Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Melbourne: Former champion Novak Djokovic added an apparent muscle strain in his lower back to concerns about his problem elbow but still overpowered Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

After holding serve to lead 2-1 in the second set, the 14th seed took a medical time-out and lay down on Margaret Court Arena as a trainer worked feverishly on his lower back.

The injury did little to restrict the six-time champion Serb as he returned to break the 21st seed in the next game before rolling on to a fuss-free victory in two hours and 21 minutes.

Djokovic will face South Korea's young gun Chung Hyeon in an intriguing inter-generational battle for a place in the quarterfinals.


