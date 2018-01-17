https://d5nxst8fruw4z.cloudfront.net/atrk.gif?account=pUuXo1IWhd10Ug
Kim Kardashian announces birth of third child, this one by surrogate
January 17, 2018 | 5:19 PM
by Reuters
Kim Kardashian gets a baby girl.
 
Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West announced their third child on Tuesday, a girl born to a surrogate. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kardashian said in a message on her app.


