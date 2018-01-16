https://d5nxst8fruw4z.cloudfront.net/atrk.gif?account=pUuXo1IWhd10Ug
logo
World
Asia
Malaysia, Singapore vow to push ahead with rail projects
January 16, 2018 | 2:18 PM
by Reuters
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak attends a news conference after a meeting with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, right, in Singapore on February 19, 2013. Photo - Reuters File
 
Sharelines
Malaysia says it won't let politics derail Singapore train projects
#Malaysia will not let politics derail #Singapore #trainprojects

Singapore: Singapore and Malaysia vowed on Tuesday to push ahead with two ambitious rail projects linking the two countries as Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak played down political uncertainty ahead of a general election to be held this year.

Najib and his Singapore counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, were on hand as the two countries signed an agreement to build a Rapid Transit System across Singapore's northern edge, with a goal of completion by 2024.

Thousands of Malaysians travel back and forth to tiny but rich Singapore for work and school, and the new transit system is designed to carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction - more than 30 times more than the existing train service can accommodate.

The two countries are also discussing a separate high-speed rail project, which analysts value at $17 billion - the biggest project undertaken by the Southeast Asian neighbours in recent years.



Singapore was part of Malaysia after the end of British colonial rule but they separated acrimoniously in 1965, clouding diplomatic and economic dealings for decades.

Najib, whose leadership has been mired in a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), is hoping to win a third term in a general election due by August, raising questions about the two rail projects. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

"We cannot determine what the electorate will decide but we can offer our agenda for the people to decide,” Najib told reporters in Singapore when asked about the rail projects.

"We believe they will decide on an agenda that's very meaningful and productive."

Lee expressed confidence that agreements would be honoured by both countries.

As the deadline to award the high-speed project nears, the two states must choose between competing bids from Chinese, Japanese, European and South Korean firms, a decision expected by the end of the year.

Malaysia leans towards China, which has pumped billions into Malaysia over the last two years as Najib looks to tackle massive government debt.

But Singapore's relationship with China has deteriorated over issues such as self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers its own, and disputed South China Sea islands.

The railway is scheduled to be completed by 2026 and will cut the travel time between Kuala

Lumpur and Singapore to about 90 minutes from the current four- to five-hour road journey.

The train journey from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur used to take about seven hours before the colonial-era Singapore station was closed in 2011 over sovereignty issues and the track in Singapore was pulled up.

Recommended For You
ecurity in the city has been ramped up since May 31 when a massive truck bomb ripped through the diplomatic quarter, killing some 150 people and wounding around 400 others -- mostly civilians. Afghan media has previously been targeted by militants, underlying the risks faced by journalists in the war-torn country.
40 dead, dozens wounded in multiple Kabul blasts
Immigration police detained Asaduzzaman Noor, known as Asad Noor on his Youtube channel, at Dhaka airport on Monday evening, inspector Mohammad Shahidullah said. Photo - File
Bangladesh social media activist held for defaming religion
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, on December 21, 2017. Photo - Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace handout via Reuters
Turkey dismisses more than 2,700 in latest post-coup purges
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States had
Pakistan summons U.S. envoy after Trump's tweet
A Cairo criminal court sentenced former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi and 19 others to three years in prison on Saturday, and fined him 2 million Egyptian pounds ($112,700) on charges of insulting the judiciary. Photo - File
Egypt sentences Mursi, 19 others to three years in jail
People help to rescue flood victims in Lanao del Norte, Philippines, December 22, 2017 in this image taken from video footage obtained from social media. Photo - Aclimah Cabugatan Disumala/via Reuters
Toll rises to 182 after tropical storm in Philippines
The footprint of the medium-sized theropod was found by palaeontologists in 2006 at Flat Rocks in Victoria state -- one of only a handful of polar, or ice-age, dinosaur sites in the world.
Vandals damage 115-million-year-old dinosaur footprint in Australia
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi speaks during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on October 5, 2017. Photo - Reuters File
Abadi to seek re-election in May Iraq vote
Pakistani journalist Taha Siddiqui, who escaped a kidnapping attempt, speaks at a gathering in Islamabad, Pakistan May 23, 2017. Picture taken May 23, 2017. Photo - Reuters/Sara Farid
Pakistani journalist escapes kidnap attempt
STAY UPDATED
Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to know all the latest news