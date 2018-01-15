https://d5nxst8fruw4z.cloudfront.net/atrk.gif?account=pUuXo1IWhd10Ug
logo
World
India
India's digital ID project could violate rights of millions, campaigners say
January 15, 2018 | 4:53 PM
by Reuters
India launched Aadhaar, now the world's biggest biometric database, in 2009 to streamline welfare payments and cut wastage in public spending. Photo - File for illustrative purpose
 
Sharelines
India's digital ID project could violate rights of millions, campaigners say
#India's digital #ID project could violate rights of millions, campaigners say

Mumbai: India's ambitious biometric identity project could lead to millions of people being denied access to essential services and benefits in violation of their human rights, campaigners said, ahead of key court hearings on the legitimacy of the programme.

India launched Aadhaar, now the world's biggest biometric database, in 2009 to streamline welfare payments and cut wastage in public spending. The government has since made the card mandatory to access a range of services, including benefits such as state subsidies, pensions and scholarships. This "can obstruct access to several constitutional rights, including the rights of people to food, healthcare, education and social security," said Aakar Patel, executive director at Amnesty International India.

"The government has a legal and moral obligation to ensure that nobody is denied their rights simply because they don't have an Aadhaar card," he said in a joint statement with Human Rights Watch (HRW) at the weekend.

Officials at the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which oversees the programme, did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment. The Supreme Court has been holding hearings on the legitimacy of the government's demand to make Aadhaar mandatory for a range of services, despite the court ruling in 2014 that the ID cannot be a requirement for welfare programmes.



The top court is scheduled to resume hearings on January 17. Campaigners and technology experts have raised concerns about privacy and the safety of the data, the susceptibility of biometrics to failure, and the misuse of data for profiling or increased surveillance.

There have been reports of biometrics failing when fingerprints have faded, and of deaths linked to denial of subsidised food when Aadhaar verification failed.

Officials in Jharkhand state in October said Aadhaar was not necessary to get subsidised grains, after the death of an 11-year-old girl who campaigners say died of hunger because her family's ration card was cancelled when it was not linked to their Aadhaar card.

"It is ironic that a 12-digit number aimed to end corruption and help the poor has become the very reason many have been deprived of fundamental rights," Meenakshi Ganguly, HRW's south Asia director, said in the statement.

Recommended For You
Justices Kurian Joseph, Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan Lokur address the media at a news conference in New Delhi, India January 12, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Four Indian Supreme Court judges criticise its functioning
Thousands of cheering women attended for the first time a historic football game on Saturday night at Riyadh’s King Fahd International Stadium between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. In October, the General Sports Authority (GSA) issued a decision that as of early 2018 three stadiums will open their doors for women to attend three professional league football games this month. Photo: Supplied
In pictures: Thousands of women watch Saudi's 'Classico' at stadium for first time
Rescue workers enter properties to look for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito, California, U.S. January 12, 2018. Reuters
California authorities search for seven missing in mudslide
An illustration of a reconstruction of the iridescent dinosaur which had rainbow feathers, named Caihong juji, unearthed in China, is shown in this October 31, 2016 photo released on January 15, 2018. Photo - Illustration by Velizar Simeonovski, The Field Museum Handout via Reuters
'Rainbow dinosaur' with iridescent feathers lived 161 million years ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi looks on during a signing of agreements ceremony at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India January 15, 2018. Photo - Reuters/Adnan Abidi
India, Israel sign nine pacts in cyber security, other sectors
Journalists work at the office of Rappler in Pasig, Metro Manila, Philippines January 15, 2018. Photo - Reuters/Dondi Tawatao
Philippine regulator revokes news site's license over ownership rules
Hamid Hussain, a 71-year-old Rohingya refugee poses for photo after an interview with Reuters at Kutupalong camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on January 13, 2018. Photo - Reuters
Myanmar and Bangladesh meet to discuss Rohingya repatriation plan
People gather outside the stock exchange in Jakarta, Indonesia January 15, 2018 in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. Instagram @cpcrow/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
Scores injured as lobby floor collapses in Indonesia stock exchange building
Iranians display their smart phones using the
Iran lifts restrictions on messaging app Telegram
STAY UPDATED
Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to know all the latest news