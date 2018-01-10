https://d5nxst8fruw4z.cloudfront.net/atrk.gif?account=pUuXo1IWhd10Ug
South Korea says Trump deserves 'big' credit for North Korea talks
January 10, 2018 | 2:19 PM
by Times TV
 
South Korean President Moon Jae-in credits U.S. President Donald Trump for helping to spark the first inter-Korean talks in more than two years, and warns that Pyongyang would face stronger sanctions if provocations continued.


