https://d5nxst8fruw4z.cloudfront.net/atrk.gif?account=pUuXo1IWhd10Ug
logo
World
Africa
Zimbabwe ex-ministers loyal to Mugabe charged
January 6, 2018 | 5:45 PM
by Reuters
Ex-energy minister Samuel Undenge arrives at the Harare Magistrates Court in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 6, 2018. Photo - Reuters
Ex-energy minister Samuel Undenge arrives at the Harare Magistrates Court in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 6, 2018. Photo - Reuters
Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi is escorted by a detective during his appearance at the Harare Magistrates Court in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 6, 2018. Photo - Reuters
 
Sharelines
Latest sign of a crackdown on officials loyal to Mugabe
#Zimbabwe ex-ministers loyal to #Mugabe charged #corruption

Harare: Two former Zimbabwean cabinet ministers who served under ex-president Robert Mugabe have been charged with corruption, their lawyers said on Saturday, the latest sign of a crackdown on officials loyal to Mugabe.

Mugabe, 93, stood down in November after 37 years in power following a de facto military coup, making way for his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over.

When the military seized power they arrested key allies of Mugabe and his wife, Grace, who was vying with Mnangagwa to succeed her husband. Former foreign minister Walter Mzembi and ex-energy minister Samuel Undenge were charged on Friday with "criminal abuse of office", their lawyers said.

They both deny wrongdoing.



Undenge is accused of issuing a $12,650 contract without due tender to a company that did no work, according to a charge sheet seen by Reuters.

Mzembi and Undenge were both granted bail on Saturday, asked to surrender their passports and remanded until January 22 when their cases will be heard.

"We are going to make an application for an exception to the charge because the charges that my client is facing are ridiculous," Job Sikhala, Mzembi's lawyer, told reporters outside the court. Undenge's lawyer Alex Muchadehama described the case against his client as a "circus". Former finance minister Ignatius Chombo is on bail after being charged in November over accusations he tried to defraud the central bank over a decade ago.

Chombo denies wrongdoing.

Recommended For You
Zhang Guoqing, mayor of Chongqing, attends a meeting of the Chongqing delegation during the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 6, 2017. Picture taken March 6, 2017. Photo - Reuters
China names acting mayor for city of Tianjin after bribery scandal
De-icing road salt is piled up in preparation for winter snow storms at Eastern Salt Company in Chelsea, Massachusetts, US, on January 3, 2018. Photo - Reuters
Rare snow hits US Southeast as Northeast braces for 'bombogenesis'
Members of
Egypt's disabled players aim for a soccer league of their own
Lalu-cap
Indian politician jailed for corruption
While there is currently no evidence that Norwegian-made ammunition has been used in Yemen, there was a rising risk related to the UAE's military involvement there, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said.
Norway suspends arms sales to UAE over Yemen war
Australian Fire & Rescue personnel stand near their boats after visiting the scene where a seaplane crashed on Sunday killing six people, at Apple Tree Bay boat ramp located on the Hawkesbury River, north of Sydney in Australia, January 2, 2018. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.
Australian investigators to raise seaplane in which Compass Group CEO, family killed
'Hindi is not the national language, it is an official language': Indian MP Shashi Tharoor
'Hindi is not the national language, it is an official language': Indian MP Shashi Tharoor
Syrian President Bashar Al Assad on Monday issued a decree appointing new ministers for defence, industry and information, state television reported. Photo - File
Syrian president names new defence and other ministers
Pope Francis speaks as he leads a mass to mark the World Day of Peace in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 1, 2018. Photo - Reuters/Max Rossi
Don't extinguish migrants' hopes, Pope says on World Day of Peace
STAY UPDATED
Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to know all the latest news