UAE sentences thirteen to jail terms for terrorism, spying
December 27, 2017 | 2:21 PM
by Reuters
Buildings are seen at Sowwah Squarein Abu Dhabi's new central business district. A court in the Abu Dhabi sentenced 13 people to jail terms on terrorism and spying charges including joining IS, the state news agency WAM reported. Photo - Reuters file for illustrative purpose
 
Dubai: A court in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi sentenced 13 people to jail terms on terrorism and spying charges including joining IS, the state news agency WAM reported.

Four defendants convicted of promoting terrorist organisations in the UAE received ten-year terms, and three others between 1 1/2 and seven years for allegedly joining IS and Al Qaeda's former branch in Syria.

Two others were convicted separately of sharing "sensitive intelligence" and military information with an unspecified foreign country.

The remaining cases alleged spreading false news about the UAE and showing a lack of respect for national symbols. All of the defendants appeared to originate from Arab countries other than the UAE.



A trade and tourism hub, the UAE which tolerates little public criticism and has escaped the wars and militant attacks that have blighted much of the region.

Together with its ally, Saudi Arabia, the energy-rich Gulf state is locked in a regional power struggle with Iran, which it accuses of seeking to dominate the Middle East. The UAE sentenced five Emirati citizens to death for joining IS last year.

