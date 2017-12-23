Times of Oman
Football: Dominant Man City make it 17 in a row
December 23, 2017 | 9:27 PM
by Reuters
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates with teammates after scoring a first goal against Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Photo - Reuters
 
London: Goals by Sergio Aguero, who scored twice, Raheem Sterling and Danilo enabled leaders Manchester City to extend their record-breaking run to 17 successive Premier League wins as they thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday.

The run had begun with victory in added time away to the same opposition in August. This one was much more comfortable and dropped Bournemouth into the bottom three.

Aguero set Pep Guardiola's team on their way in the 27th minute. Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic lost possession with a poor clearance and Aguero met Fernandinho's pass with a diving header.

Soon after halftime leading scorer Sterling finished a fine move involving David Silva and Aguero, who then headed his second of the afternoon from a cross by substitute Bernardo Silva.



Danilo, another substitute, scored the fourth within three minutes of coming on.

